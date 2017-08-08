Newport News police chief announces resignation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police Chief Rick Myers announced his resignation Tuesday, according to a city spokesperson.

Myers has accepted a job as an executive director at a national police chiefs organization. He plans to leave his position effective September 1, 2017.

Myers has served as police chief since January 2014.

“We have been fortunate to have Rick as our Chief of Police these past 3½ years,” City Manager Cindy Rohlf said. “With his extensive knowledge and experience in law enforcement, he has served the citizens of Newport News well during his tenure here.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege working with this Police Department, the City Manager, and City Council, as well as the citizens of this great city. This department truly exemplifies professionalism and community policing, and I am proud to have been a part of that,” Myers said. “This new opportunity is a natural and timely transition from being a chief while still being able to continue to serve my profession.”

City Manager Rohlf has not named an Interim Chief of Police at this time.