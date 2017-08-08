New Jimmy John’s opens up near JEB Little Creek-Fort Story in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop has opened up in Norfolk, just across from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story.

The store is located at 7813 Shore Drive, in the East Beach Marketplace shopping center.

“This will be our fifth store in Norfolk, eighth store overall, and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area, especially the brave men and women at the Little Creek navy base,” said owner Gerry Rogers.

Rogers says he plans to hire 30 employees.

Anyone interested in applying can stop by the store from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. to fill out an application.

The new store will also show off their “freaky fast” delivery services and deliver sandwiches right to your door, if you’re in the delivery area.