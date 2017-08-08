Morning Rounds: Preventing falls in older adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For older adults, falling is a very real concern. One in four Americans aged 65 or older falls every year.

Dr. Ryan Light with TPMG at Greenbrier Family Medicine stopped by News 3 This Morning Tuesday with ways to prevent some of those falls.

Here's some of the advice and information he shared:

How dangerous are falls?

Every 11 seconds an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall.

Every 19 minutes an older adult dies from a fall.

How do we identify people at risk for falls?

There are three simple questions you can ask yourself or your loved one.

Have you fallen in the past year?

Do you feel unsteady when standing or walking?

Do you worry about falling?

If you or your loved one answers “yes” to any of these key screening questions, they are considered at increased risk of falling. Further assessment by their health care provider is recommended.

What are some things we can do to help prevent falls?

Make an appointment with your doctor to review your medications and vision test.

Keep moving. Physical activity can go a long way toward fall prevention.

Wear sensible shoes.

How can we make our home safe and prevent falls?