PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man is in critical condition after an industrial accident in the 3400 block of Shipwright St. in Portsmouth Tuesday.

According to police, an adult male was pinned between concrete pylon and a tugboat at East Coast Repair. The call came in at approximately 3:32 p.m.

The victim is suffering from life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information at this time.