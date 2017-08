HAMPTON, Va. – Firehouse Subs donated more than 50 cases of water to Hampton Police Department, the department tweeted Tuesday.

The water is to hand out on patrol during hot days.

The donation is in support of Firehouse Subs #H20forHeroes campaign.

#H20forHeroes is in its 6th year, and last year generated over 528,000 water bottles donated to local heroes and citizens.