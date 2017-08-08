Hampton may soon have stricter leash laws

HAMPTON, Va. – Days where dogs can roam around the streets of Hampton off the leash may soon be over.

Wednesday night, the city will discuss enacting a more strict animal leash law.

The current ordinance only requires dogs be under the control of their owner, including by voice commands.

An alternative would be enacting a leash law with no exceptions.

Another alternative is to enact a leash law with an exception for trained dogs with permits.

If the law is changed, dogs would have to be on a leash when not on the owner’s property or a designated dog park.

During a recent meeting, the council was split on the idea of changing the ordinance.

A recently citywide study found that 76% of residents thought dogs should be required to wear a leash.

No word on when the council will vote on the issue.