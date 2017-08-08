Hampton may soon have stricter leash laws

HAMPTON, Va. – Days where dogs can roam around the streets of Hampton off the leash may soon be over.
Wednesday night, the city will discuss enacting a more strict animal leash law.
The current ordinance only requires dogs be under the control of their owner, including by voice commands.
An alternative would be enacting a leash law with no exceptions.
Another alternative is to enact a leash law with an exception for trained dogs with permits.
If the law is changed, dogs would have to be on a leash when not on the owner’s property or a designated dog park.
During a recent meeting, the council was split on the idea of changing the ordinance.
A recently citywide study found that 76% of residents thought dogs should be required to wear a leash.
No word on when the council will vote on the issue.