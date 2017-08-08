First day of trial in the case of Chesapeake teen’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The jury trial is underway for 20-year-old Andarion McInnis, who is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, robbery and conspiracy.

The jury heard multiple testimonies Tuesday, including ones from the people close to both the defendant and the victim, Bryant Cueto.

The Commonwealth Attorney argued McInnis told his friend Jack Wilson to shoot Cueto last May at an Applebee's on General Booth Boulevard after Cueto didn't hand over a bag of drugs. The defense argued that's not true. The Commonwealth's Attorney said Cueto was in the front passenger seat, his friend Ryan in the driver seat and McInnis was outside leaning into the window of the driver seat, with Wilson in the backseat of the car.

Cueto's grandfather gave a very emotional testimony and at one point, held up a photo of Cueto and kissed it, with tears in his eyes.

McInnis' girlfriend at the time also testified. She said she and her friend took McInnis and Wilson to the Applebee's, dropped them off and left the Applebee's parking lot. A short while later, she said she heard one gunshot.

The jury also heard testimonies from law enforcement and the person who took the 911 call. Witness testimonies will continue Wednesday morning.

