× Community weighs in on future of St. Paul area public housing

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk is holding the first of six public meetings to discuss the future of public housing in the St. Paul area near downtown.

The Tuesday meeting comes on the heels of Norfolk City Council’s July decision to delay a vote on a vision that would see the demolition of homes in Young Terrace, Tidewater Gardens and Calvert Square in favor of mixed-income housing.

The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority says the neighborhoods are very old and suffer from flooding.

Chair Barbara Lee Hamm says the homes will have to be demolished at some point but residents in the affected areas would be allowed to stay, move to another public housing area or take a voucher to help find private housing.

At Tuesday’s meeting residents are being asked to give their opinions on what makes a healthy neighborhood, what assets they’d like to see and how they want to receive information.

The NRHA says more than 4,000 people live in the St. Paul neighborhoods.