Virginia Beach Fire Department asking for public’s help to solve arson case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department said some type of accelerant was used to set a building at the Station East Apartment Complex on fire.

“The reason why we’re taking this so seriously is because the building was occupied,” said Kevin Sweeney, an investigator with the fire department.

Investigators believe the fire was started sometime between Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. While no one was currently living in the unit set on fire, there were other people living in that building.

“One of the tenants woke up around 9 in the morning and smelled smoke and she was asleep at the time. You could have had a very bad ending to this fire,” said Sweeney.

Now, the fire department is hoping you can help themfind the person or people responsible for the fire.

“The reason why we’re really looking for help because we don’t have a solid suspect and the fact someone did enter it and have very little regard to the building being occupied raises a level of concern,” said Sweeney.

The fire department also said some type of accelerant was found in every room of the apartment. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Fire Prevention Office at 757-385-4228. Or you can call the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP and remain anonymous.