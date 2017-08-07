× Tropical Storm Franklin forms over the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Franklin forms over the northwestern Caribbean. Franklin is moving WNW at 13 mph. This motion is expected to continue over the next two days. On the forecast track, the center will pass north of Honduras early Monday. It will then move toward the coast of the Yucatan peninsula Monday afternoon.

Franklin is forecast to strengthen before it reaches the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. It should move across the Yucatan, Monday night and Tuesday.

Max sustained winds are around 40 mph, with some higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

11:00 PM EDT Sun Aug 6

Location: 16.4°N 83.0°W

Moving: WNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph