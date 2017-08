Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Since the Redskins used their first round pick on him in the 2012 NFL Draft, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan has yet to miss a game.

News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler chatted 1-on-1 with Kerrigan during Redskins training camp in Richmond.

Kerrigan's streak, this year's top pick Jonathan Allen, Ryan's recent engagement and the celebrity status of his dogs are topics covered in their conversation.