CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Portsmouth firefighter is facing charges for arson in another city.

Mark David Stuck, 50, is facing four counts of arson to personal property in Chesapeake. His expected court date is Tuesday at 10:05 a.m.

Stuck has been employed with the City of Portsmouth’s Fire Department since 1987. He is currently on unpaid administrative leave and is being held at the Chesapeake City Jail.

There is no further information available at this time.