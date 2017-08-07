Mariner’s Museum in Newport News offering behind-the-scenes “Turret Tours”

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Mariner’s Museum is giving visitors the unique experience of walking inside a turret tank.

Tours include a walk through the Ironclad Revolution exhibit, a behind-the-scenes look at the Batten Conservation Complex, the chance to go inside the turret tank and handle rarely seen USS Monitor artifacts.

Historian John Quarstein, director of the Monitor Center, will lead the tour.

The tours will be available for the week of August 7.

Tours are $100 per person and can be booked online.

The tour is for ages 10 and up and limited to 10 people at a time.

The turret was one of the most prominent parts of the USS Monitor’s design. It was a rotating area of the ship that weapons were fired from and provided protection for the ship’s crew. In 2002, nearly 140 years after the Monitor sank, the turret was raised from the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Hatteras

