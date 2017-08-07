Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – A 49-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Southampton County early Saturday.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Smith’s Ferry Road and South Quay Road.

The driver of the vehicle, 49-year-old Ray N. Chapman of Murray, Kentucky was pronounced deceased at Southampton Memorial Hospital.

The passenger, 63-year-old Ronald Lee Johnson, was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The cause of the accident is undetermined.