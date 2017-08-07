Help the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office name its new K9 deputy

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office needs your help naming the newest member of their K-9 unit.

The dog is a 12-week-old male bloodhound that was donated to the Sheriff’s Office.

The pup begins his training next week.

Initial name suggestions will be taken through Friday, August 11. The Sheriff’s Office will take the top three suggestions and send it back out for a vote.

Click here to submit your name suggestions.

The Sheriff’s Office says there will be several upcoming meet and greets that will be announced at a later date.