Child on bike hit by pick-up truck on Carolina Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A child on a bicycle was hit by a pick-up truck in the 3400 block of Carolina Road on Monday afternoon.

Suffolk Police dispatchers were notified of the incident at 1:06 p.m.

Police say the child was attempting to cross the road on his bicycle at the intersection of Cypress Chapel Road and Carolina Road when he was hit.

The driver of the Ford F-150 pick-up truck remained at the scene.

The child, a male between the ages of 12 and 15, received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue before being airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The accident remains under investigation.

