ALDI to open two more Virginia Beach stores, one Gloucester store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – ALDI is opening three new stores in Hampton Roads this month.

A Virginia Beach location at 764 Chantry Drive will open on August 10, while a location at 4803 Shore Drive will open on Thursday, August 17.

One Gloucester location at 7176 George Washington Memorial Highway will also open on August 10.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 7:50 a.m., followed by the grand opening ceremony.

Grand opening festivities will include a golden ticket giveaway, with the first 100 shoppers receiving ALDI gift cards of different amounts.