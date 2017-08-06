‘Skins scoop: Team releases first unofficial depth chart of preseason

RICHMOND, Va. – Four days from the team’s first preseason game (Thursday at Baltimore on WTKR News 3), the Redskins release their first unofficial depth chart.

None of the team’s 2017 draft picks are listed as starters. First round pick Jonathan Allen is the backup defensive end behind Stacy McGee. Second round pick Ryan Anderson is listed as the third-team strong-side linebacker behind Preston Smith and Trent Murphy. However, Smith will miss one to two weeks with an ankle sprain, and Murphy is unable to play the first four games of the regular season due to a league-mandated suspension.

On the offensive side of the ball, former Old Dominion receiver Zach Pascal is listed as the third-stringer at WR2. He’s currently behind 2016 first round draft pick Josh Doctson and veteran free agent signee Brian Quick. Fourth round draft pick Samaje Perine is the third-string running back behind starter Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson – however Thompson is primarily used on third down.

Terrelle Pryor, Sr., Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder are the three starting wide receivers.