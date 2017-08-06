‘Skins scoop: Robbie Duncan discusses Redskins offensive, defensive lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - In the latest edition 'Skins Scoop, News 3's Dax Gray talks with Robbie Duncan of Redskins Capital Connection. Duncan, an Old Dominion University football alumnus, breaks down what to expect from the offensive and defensive lines this season for the Redskins.

Duncan also speaks about the Redskins first and second round draft picks in 2017 (Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson) and also how they will fit in to the 'Skins system. You can catch Duncan on News 3 as WTKR's Redskins analyst and also follow him on Twitter.