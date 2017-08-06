Redskins receiver Josh Doctson injures hamstring during Sunday practice

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s an all-too-familiar sight for Redskins fans: receiver Josh Doctson hobbling off the field.

WR Josh Doctson hobbling back to locker room after 2nd practice today. Being evaluated for hamstring injury. #HTTR https://t.co/i8GBp1PCaQ pic.twitter.com/y6459BtLZX — Dax Gray (@DaxGrayWTKR) August 6, 2017

The 2016 first round pick injured his hamstring during Sunday’s afternoon practice at training camp. The team says he is being evaluated for a hamstring injury and there’s no further information to report.

JUST IN: '16 1st round pick Josh Doctson, who missed 14 gms w/ Achilles injuries last yr, injures hamstring today.https://t.co/bcg345ppnk pic.twitter.com/AvYycM6Wdu — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkSports) August 6, 2017

Doctson missed 14 of 16 games last season with lingering achilles injuries. But, appearing healthy, the former TCU standout was impressive early in camp. Sunday, Doctson was listed as a starting wide receiver on the Redskins’ first unofficial depth chart of the preseason.

“I think we saw the talent last year in spurts, but he didn’t get a lot of chance to really practice,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Thursday. “[Last year] we were trying to limit him, trying to get him on the field, it just never really worked out. I think he’s over that hump now, he’s doing a good job and now it’s just a matter of the rest of his body getting in shape and then playing. You’ve seen flashes of him out here already as everybody has. We just have got to keep him healthy and keep him working with Kirk [Cousins] and getting used to each other because that’s going to be the important thing, especially in the red zone.”

