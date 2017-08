CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police say a man dressed up as a grocery store employee and stole $750 worth of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

It happened on July 13 at a store in the 400 block of Kempsville Road.

The man was seen leaving the area in a small SUV with a spare tire on the back.

Police have still not caught the man. If you can identify this person, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.