CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Fire crews are battling a fire at a two-story home in the 1000 block of Park Avenue, located in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake.

The call came in Sunday just before 4:30 p.m.

When crews arrived a few minutes later, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

