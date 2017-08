CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Crews are working a fire in the 900 block of Englewood Drive.

The call came in Sunday at 3:50 p.m. The fire was declared under control at 4:22 p.m.

According to Chesapeake Fire Capt. Saunders, a small detached garage is fully engulfed in flames. The garage is 20 feet from the house.

There is no word on any injuries.

