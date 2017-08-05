The Locker Room Show | August 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Mitch previews the Redskins Fan Appreciation Day and what head coach Gruden is looking forward to the most about it. Also in the first half, five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle shares his thoughts on playing through pain, and his favorites shows on the tube.

In the second half, Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente shares what his new quarterback will need to succeed this upcoming season. Virginia's starting quarterback Kurt Benkert is fully healthy and ready to improve on last season's 2-10 season.

Due to network restrictions, Chesapeake native Kenny Easley's golden jacket presentation for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction was not included in the video.