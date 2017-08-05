Spirit of Norfolk hosts ‘Meet Your Princess’ lunch cruise for kids

NORFOLK, Va. – The Spirit of Norfolk is hosting a cruise on August 13 that is sure to please kids who love princesses!

Six princesses from the Hurrah Players will be singing onboard the ships and photo opportunities will be available upon boarding.

There will be a kid friendly buffet with unlimited soda and juice.

The Spirit of Norfolk encourages the children to dress up like their favorite princess or fairy tale character.

Boarding time is at 12:30 p.m. and the cruise lasts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $40.90. Click here to purchase tickets.