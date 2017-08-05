Newport News searching for man accused of raping, robbing woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are asking for help in identifying a man who they say robbed and raped a woman at a hotel.

On August 3 around 5:45 a.m., police responded to a hospital in reference to a report of a sexual assault and robbery of a woman.

The victim, 23, told the officers she was at a hotel in the 900 block of J Clyde Morris Blvd. when an unknown black man pointed a gun at her face.

The victim was raped and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber also took the victim’s cell phone, ID and some mail.

The suspect was described as a heavy set black man with a short goatee and buzz cut. He was wearing a blue hat with yellow writing, black shirt that was turned inside out, blue jeans and white shoes.

He was seen leaving the parking lot of the hotel in a white four-door sedan.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.