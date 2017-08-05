New Cook Out location coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Fast food chain Cook Out has purchased a building near the intersection of Little Creek Road and Tidewater Drive.

The 26,460 square foot building, which used to be a furniture store, is located at 720 East Little Creek Road.

The plan is to demolish the vacant building, then redevelop the entire site with a new take-out restaurant with a double drive-through.

Institute of Transportation Engineers estimate that the restaurant with the drive-through will generate 607 new vehicle trips per day, according to a Planning Commission Public Hearing document.