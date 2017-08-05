2017 Redskins training camp – Day 10

RICHMOND, Va. – As the Redskins preseason opener inches nearer, the annual fan appreciation day will be the appetizer before the entree.

The team will only have a 1:30pm practice tomorrow, as Redskins head coach Jay Gruden wants to have a spirited practice.

“It’s a big day. We’re going to do a lot of situational work. It is going to be a big practice day for us and obviously when we have a big crowd around here, it’s more exciting for the players,” said head coach Jay Gruden.

“But it’s a big day for everybody involved. It’s a chance for the fans to see where we are and how far we’ve come. It’s a chance for us to enjoy the fans afterwards, take some pictures and give our thanks to them. So it will be fun.”

News 3, Hampton Roads’ Home of the Redskins, continues it’s live coverage on-air and online Saturday from training camp at the Bon Secours Redskins Training Center.