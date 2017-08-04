Williamsburg tourist wins $1 million Powerball prize

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A tourist visiting Williamsburg for a trip to Busch Gardens is now a million dollars richer!

Jonathan Jones was visiting Busch Gardens from Washington D.C. when he stopped at Terrace Grocery at 1102 Penniman Road and bought a Powerball ticket.

Jones used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket. And that ticket ended up matching the first five numbers to win the game’s $1 million second prize!

The winning numbers were 5-32-44-53-60 and the Powerball was 9. Jones’ ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just three tickets nationwide to do so.

Jones, who owns a roofing company, says he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Terrace Grocery will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the ticket.