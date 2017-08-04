Virginia Natural Gas and other local businesses collecting donations for Chesapeake apartment fire victims

NORFOLK, Va. – The fire at Chesapeake Crossing Apartments on July 15 left many seniors displaced and in need of food and supplies. Now many in the Hampton Roads community want to help.

Virginia Natural Gas and other local businesses, organizations and individuals are making donations to help residents who were affected by the fire.

Virginia Natural Gas donated $5,000 to the special Chesapeake Fire Victims fund that was set up by United Way of South Hampton Roads. United Way is working with the City of Chesapeake as a trusted partner to determine the best use of donated funds.

“Nothing is more important to us than supporting the communities where we live and serve,” said Jim Kibler, president of Virginia Natural Gas. “It is our hope that this donation will help the families affected by this tragedy.”

As of Friday, more than $16,000 has been raised, but donations are still needed and are still being accepted.

To make a donation, visit unitedwayshr.org and click on the “Donate” button. When the donation form appears, scroll down, click on the box “Apply this gift to a specific program or cause” and choose the drop-down designation “Chesapeake Fire Victims.” You can also make a donation by mailing or hand-delivering a check – with Chesapeake Fire Victims Fund in the notes field – to:

United Way of South Hampton Roads

Attn: Chesapeake Fire Victims Fund

2215 Walmer Ave., Norfolk, VA 23513

