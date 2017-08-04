× The Annual Extortion 17 Legacy Ride – Honoring the 31 heroes killed August 6th, 2011

Honoring local fallen heroes.

The Annual 2017 Extortion 17 Legacy Ride will be held Saturday, August 5, 2017. The Extortion 17 Legacy Ride is dedicated in memory of the 30 active duty military, and 1 military working dog killed in action on August 6, 2011 when a CH–47 helicopter was shot down by enemy fire in Afghanistan. This ride provides an opportunity for the community, Gold Star Families and supporters across the world to come together to honor these incredible men.

This year, all proceeds raised from this event will be to honor, protect and preserve the legacies of the 31 fallen warriors from the Extortion 17 mission. Our foundation will provide funding and support to the Extortion 17 families, military, law-enforcement, first responders and their families.

The cost of registration is $31 for all riders and passengers on motorcycles or in a vehicle. Registration includes the ride, a t-shirt and 2 beverage tickets. For the riders that can not make it to Virginia Beach, they can register as a virtual rider for $31 as well. These virtual riders will receive a t-shirt to wear in their hometown to honor our heroes. Times and location specifics can be found on the Extortion 17 Legacy Ride Facebook page

Click HERE to register

Registration will take place August 5, 2017 from 8 AM -10 AM at Lendy’s Café, located at 1851 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA, 23454. The ride will begin at 10 AM and end at Chick’s Oyster Bar, located at 2143 Vista Circle, Virginia Beach, VA, 23451. We will have a live raffle auction hosted by Echoes Of Glory from 11 AM – 4 PM. This event is a wonderful opportunity to come together with friends and family.