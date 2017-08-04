× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm and humid, isolated shower or storm possible

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a cold front for the weekend. A cold front will cross the region on Saturday. Partly cloudy skies tonight, with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low and mid 70s. We’ll start the day Saturday with more clouds and a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Keeping chances low, because there isn’t a lot of moisture associated with this front, and it will weaken as it crosses. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s and it will still be on the humid side. Once the front passes, we’ll see a drop in temperatures and humidity. High pressure will build in Saturday afternoon, bringing a little more sunshine. Sunday will be much more comfortable with highs in the lower 80s and dew points in the low and mid 60s.

We’re tracking a wet and stormy stretch of weather for next week. Grab those umbrellas! A cold front will approach from the west bringing showers and storms Monday afternoon. The rest of the week is looking unsettled with chances for showers and storms through Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm (20%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Isolated shower/storm (25%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching two areas in the tropics…

A broad low pressure system producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles south and southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are conducive for this system to consolidate and develop during the next few days. A tropical depression is likely to form by early next week while moving WNW at 15-20 mph across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

A large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms located over the central and eastern Caribbean Sea is associated with a tropical wave. This disturbance is expected to move WNW at about 15 mph across the western Caribbean Sea and Bay of Campeche through the middle of next week, where environmental conditions appear conducive for development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

