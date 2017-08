CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A power outage has left more than five thousand people without power in Chesapeake Friday evening.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, the affected area is mainly in the Greenbrier area.

Dominion Energy estimates that power will be restored sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 12 a.m. Saturday.

There is no information on what has caused the outage.

Click here to see a map of the affected areas.