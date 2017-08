NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 5800 block of Leslie Avenue on Friday morning.

The fire was in a vacant home and appears to have started in the kitchen area.

A neighbor spotted smoke and called 911.

Firefighters arrived in approximately four minutes and got the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The kitchen of the home and a portion of the roof were destroyed, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.