News 3 teams up with American Red Cross for Labor of Love blood drive

News 3 is once again teaming up with the American Red Cross for the 14th annual Labor of Love Blood Drive to be held over Labor Day weekend.

The American Red Cross is looking for all blood types in order to maintain an adequate supply for patients. However, there is an extreme need for donors with types O, A negative, and B negative blood.

The 14th annual Labor of Love Blood Drive will take place at area malls September 1 – 4:

Friday Sept. 1, 2017 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake Sq. Mall, Patrick Henry Mall & Pembroke Mall

Saturday Sept. 2, 2017 10am – 4 p.m. | Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake Sq. Mall Patrick Henry Mall & Pembroke Mall

Sunday Sept. 3, 2017 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Greenbrier Mall & Patrick Henry Mall

Monday Sept. 4, 2017 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake Sq. Mall, Patrick Henry Mall & Pembroke Mall

Everyone who donates receives a Labor of Love t-shirt and a coupon for a free haircut at Sports Clips!