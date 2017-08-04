× Hampton Police need help to find suspect wanted for grand larceny

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton need your help to find a wanted suspect.

They’re looking for Tyrone Ralph, 44, in connection to a burglary in which several firearms were taken.

According to police, he’s wanted for one count of breaking and entering, one count of grand larceny, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information about where he is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line. There are three ways to report any information.

Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text – “HAMPTONPDTIPS” plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Web –Hampton Crime Line

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.