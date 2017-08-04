Federal appeals court overturns murder conviction of former Blackwater guard

A federal appeals court has overturned the first degree murder conviction of a former Blackwater Worldwide security guard in the 2007 shooting of 31 Iraqi civilians.

The American security contractors worked for the Moyock-based company and fired machine guns and launched grenades into a traffic circle in Baghdad.

Fourteen unarmed Iraqi civilians were killed.

One of the guards, Nicholas Slatten, was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

On Friday, the federal panel threw out that conviction, saying the trial court should have let Slatten be tried separately from his three co-defendants.

Three other guards, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard, were convicted on multiple counts of manslaughter and attempted man slaughter, and sentenced to 30 years and one day in prison.

The court also ordered re-sentencings for them Friday.

Blackwater has since changed its name and ownership since the shootings.

Their training center was based near the Great Dismal Swamp on the North Carolina-Virginia state line.