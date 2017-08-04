Deaths of man, woman found in Virginia Beach home being investigated as murder-suicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The deaths of two people found inside a Virginia Beach home on Wednesday are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Virginia Beach Police discovered the bodies of the male and female when they responded to the home in the 3900 block of Sutter Street on Wednesday morning at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Virginia Beach Police say the incident was domestic in nature. It remains under investigation.

The identities of the deceased individuals have not yet been released.

