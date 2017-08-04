Live now: Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds news conference on leak investigations

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina will hold a briefing Friday on leaks of classified material threatening national security.

According to CBS News, it’s expected that leaks related to the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert will be part of the investigation, as well as other leaks of information to the media.

In May, Sessions hinted at a potential leak investigation.