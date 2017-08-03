Virginia Beach soldier dies in South Korea

CAMP HOVEY, South Korea – A Virginia Beach Soldier was pronounced dead at a South Korea hospital Tuesday.

Fort Hood officials said Spc. Zachary Charles Moore, 23, was found unresponsive in his barracks room at Camp Hovey. He was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Uijeongbu, South Korea, where he was later pronounced dead.

Moore’s home of record is listed as Virginia Beach.

Moore entered active-duty military service in March 2014 as a signal support systems specialist and was assigned to 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, where he had been working since July 2016.

During his time in the service, Moore earned multiple awards and decorations including three Army Achievement Medals, an Army Good Conduct Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Korea Defense Service Medal, an Army Service Ribbon and a Driver and Mechanics Badge.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown. The U.S. Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.