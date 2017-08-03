‘Urban Ice’ brings unique twist to your favorite summer treat!

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s the ice cream phenomenon that’s taken the internet by storm, and now its made its way to Hampton Roads!

Said to have originated in Thailand, Urban Ice brings ‘rolled ice cream’ to Downtown Norfolk.

If you’ve never seen it, they make it almost like a crepe. The batter is liquid ice cream that’s poured over a frozen surface. Then the flavor gets mixed in, things like fresh fruit or chocolate. After it fully freezes, it’s scraped up in about 3-inch long cylinder curls.

Urban Ice is open Thursday through Monday and is located at 245 Granby Street. For the full schedule and to learn more, check out their Facebook page.