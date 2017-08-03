Qualified Newport News elders, disabled may be exempt from real estate taxes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue is accepting applications for Real Estate Tax Relieve for the Elderly and Disabled program available to Newport News homeowners.

Individuals who meet certain requirements including age, income and assets may qualify for deferral or exemption of real estate taxes.

The deadline for filing a 2017-2018 application for the program is August 31, 2017.

Eligibility requirements for deferral:

Applicant must own and reside in the home and be at least 65 years of age by December 31, 2016 or be permanently and totally disabled.

Total combined income from all sources during 2016 of the applicant, spouse, and all relatives and non-relatives residing in the home shall not exceed $50,000. Some exceptions apply.

Combined assets of all persons as of December 31, 2016 shall not exceed $200,000, excluding the residence.

If multiple persons, other than a spouse, are listed on the deed, all persons listed must meet the eligibility requirements.

Eligibility requirements for exemption:

Applicant must own and reside in the home and be at least 65 years of age by December 31, 2016.

Total combined income from all sources during 2016 of applicant, spouse, and all relatives and non-relatives residing in the home shall not exceed $25,000. Some exceptions apply.

Combined assets of all persons as of December 31, 2016 must not exceed $10,000 excluding the residence.

If multiple persons, other than a spouse, are listed on the deed, all persons listed must meet the eligibility requirements.

Household costs related to maintaining the home must equal or exceed 40% of the total household income.

For more information or to obtain an application, contact the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at (757) 926-3535. People may also visit one of two office locations at 2400 Washington Ave. or 12912 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News.

Information and applications are also available on the Commissioner of the Revenue’s website at www.nnva.gov/cor.