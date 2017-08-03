Man found guilty of 2015 murder at Virginia Beach barbershop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man has been found guilty in a murder that occurred at a barbershop in November of 2015.

Edward Brooks, 47, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder the night of the murder.

According to court documents, Brooks was an employee at Members Barbershop and Salon on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Months before the murder, he was involved in an argument with another employee, Derrell Stephens, over money from a dominoes game. On the night of November 7, after exchanging words with Stephens, Brooks started talking about the “American Horror Stories” television show, saying he would show a real “American Horror Story.”

Brooks then walked over to where Stephens was sitting, drew a knife from his pocket, lunged at him and stabbed him in the left side.

Police responded and found Stephens critically injured at a neighboring business. He was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery, but died later that night.

A witness threw the knife in a nearby dumpster where it was later recovered by police.

Brooks remained in the barbershop and was arrested that night.

After a three-day jury trial, Brooks was found guilty of First Degree Murder. His punishment was fixed at life in prison. He will be formally sentenced on December 4, 2017.

