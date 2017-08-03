Former UVA standout Morgan Moses focused on football & family

RICHMOND, Va. – Turning the switch from a football figure to a family man can be difficult. Countless meetings, working out from sun up until the afternoon, and of course, studying the playbook and watching film in your spare time.

Morgan Moses, the Redskins anchor on the right side of the offensive line has found the balance between work and home. “It’s definitely challenging sometimes,” said Moses, a former UVA standout from 2009-13.

“We’re always on the road, you miss out on some things…but it’s definitely a great feeling any time you have a stressful day at work, you have a support system at home waiting for you. A home cooked meal, your kids running up to you, whatever it may be, it just makes you feel good about your day so it’s definitely a blessing to have that.”

Halfway through his fourth training camp in the place he grew up learning to play the game he loves, Moses said the novelty still hasn’t worn off. “It’s a blessing man. Every time you come out here, see thousands of fans out here, supporting the Washington Redskins, obviously coming out here and seeing your family on the sidelines, it’s definitely a blessing.”

It’s been an offseason of blessings for the Richmond native, as he signed a five-year, $40 million contract extension keeping him in the burgundy & gold through 2022. “You’ve got to keep grinding, you’ve got to stay the course, trust the process, and stay humble about it,” said Moses. “Just because you got a contract doesn’t mean it’s all over, you’ve got a bigger target on your back because now, you’re the paid guy.”