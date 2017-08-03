Event guide to support the Men for Hope Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza

Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza is coming to the area and you can help Men for Hope raise awareness and funds by participating in some of the events.

Men for Hope was founded to support underserved men and to work with organizations providing services for single women raising young men.

They organize efforts in the community to achieve these efforts.

Men for Hope is holding the Annual Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza to raise awareness and funds for the organization.

This year the events are bringing the fun in true 80s and 90s fashion.

Here is a list of events the weekend will consist of:

Trailblazer Awards Gala

Friday, September 15 – 7:30 p.m.

Chrysler Hall – Norfolk, Va.

This inaugural event will honor 10 local leaders for their contributions to the Hampton Roads Community across various industries/sectors.

Community Forum – Coffee and Conversation, Part II

Saturday, September 16 – 2 p.m.

Norfolk Waterside Marriott – Norfolk, Va.

This event is free and open to the public, and will provide an open dialogue with community leaders on some of the inherent issues facing minority boys and young men.

“Fresh” 80s and 90s Party

Saturday, September 16 – 9 p.m.

Norfolk Waterside Marriott – Norfolk, Va.

This 80s and 90s party will feature nationally-recognized DJ, Kid Capri.

The Moses Malone Celebrity Golf Classic

Sunday, September 17 – 8 a.m.

Cahoon Plantation – Chesapeake, Va.

Named in honor of Moses Malone, former NBA Hall of Famer and longtime supporter of Men for Hope, the Celebrity Golf Classic will feature NBA and NFL athletes at Cahoon Plantation Golf Club.

Celebrity Hope Concert

Sunday, September 17 – 6 p.m.

Chrysler Hall – Norfolk, Va.