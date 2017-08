CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Crews responded to a large structure fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire was near the 300 block of Warwick Road.

Firefighters said the structure was a shop of time kind but not any type of living quarters.

Firefighters were sent to the scene at 11:40 p.m. and the fire was said to be under control around 12 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials have not released information on what may have caused the fire.