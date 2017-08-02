Two Norfolk-based Sailors charged after abandoned vehicle found on fire in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two Norfolk-based Sailors have been charged with arson, the VBFD said.

The Sailors are assigned to the USS George Washington.

24-year-old Timothy Warren Wright II and 21-year-old Tre’Von Jabri Bishop were charged in connection with the incident that happened April 4.

Around 1:30 a.m. Virginia Beach Fire was called to a location near Berknor Drive near General Booth Blvd., for a brush fire.

When firefighters got there they found an abandoned Dodge Charger on fire.

Police said the vehicle was owned by Wright. He was taken into custody by Portsmouth Police and released on an unsecured bond.

Wright is charged with Arson of Personal Property and Conspiracy, according to police.

Bishop was taken into custody by Virginia Beach Fire investigators and NCIS Norfolk officials.

He has been charged in connection with the incident but officials did not specify what his charges were.

Bishop has been released on a $3000 bond.