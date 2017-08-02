‘Skins scoop: Redskins fans are buying gifts for Lynden Trail’s unborn son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Redskins linebacker Lynden Trail has played in only two career games for the burgundy and gold (weeks 15 and 16 of the 2016 season). But his short stat sheet doesn't mean he doesn't have fan support.

Via an Instagram video July 2nd, Trail and his girlfriend Michelle revealed the couple was having a baby boy in December. The video has been viewed more than 7,500 times and has nearly 200 comments.

The response and inquires about providing support led Trail, a Norfolk State alumnus who calls Hampton Roads home, to post the baby's registry link on his Instagram page. Trail says the majority of the purchases on the registry have been made by Redskins fans.

"I know for a fact it's mostly Redskins fans," Trail told News 3. "You can leave your name [when you purchase a gift], and the majority of them are leaving HTTR (Hail to the Redskins)."

Trail says he plans to name his son Lynden Trail, Junior. His due date is December 13th.