2017 Redskins training camp – Day 7

RICHMOND, Va. – After three straight practices with pads on, the Redskins will use Wednesday as an emphasis on special teams. The veterans however, will see it as a day to rest after a stretch of evaluation in pads.

The team will still have their morning walkthrough at 10:35am but the 3:00pm practice will focus solely on special teams components. These are the types of practices where undrafted free agents and players on the roster bubble can gain momentum, as special teams impact is weighted heavily for coaches.

” It’s our job to make sure we give everybody ample opportunity to make the team and make plays. Special teams will be a big role also,” said ‘Skins head coach Jay Gruden. “Who performs the best on that. If it’s close, the better special teams player will probably win out.”

News 3, Hampton Roads home of the Redskins, continues its comprehensive coverage of training camp 2017 with live coverage on air and online Wednesday.