Virginia Beach power outage caused by goose

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dominion Virginia Power says a goose caused a power outage for over 7,000 customers in Virginia Beach on Wednesday morning.

Dominion says the goose flew into a line at Newtown Road and Learning Circle.

The outages were centered in the area south of Northampton Boulevard, east of Baker Road, west of Independence Boulevard and north of Virginia Beach Boulevard. This includes parts of Aragona Village, Bayside and some surrounding areas.

At their height, more than 7,300 customers were without power. Dominion restored power to 5,400 customers at 8:56 a.m. and another 1,700 at 9:15 a.m. by rerouting them to another source of power.

Approximately 200 customers are still without power at this time.

